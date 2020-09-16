Back pain is one of the most common medical problems and affects eight out of 10 people at some point in their lives. Back pain can range from dull, constant pain to sudden, intense pain. The back is very important for maintaining posture and staying upright. However, we may develop bad habits that generate pain and discomfort, such as poor posture, improper weight-bearing, or wearing uncomfortable shoes. Take care of your back by following these tips, as spread by laopinion

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

1. Watch your posture

It is the most important and primordial thing. If we have a bad posture when we are standing or sitting, it will cause serious problems, besides getting used to keeping this position, which will only worsen the situation. Whether we are seated or standing, we should keep our back straight.

2. Practice swimming

A sport that takes care of your back is swimming. This sport is complete because of its many advantages. When we swim, we work our whole body and its impact is minimal and this avoids the injuries caused by practicing other sports. In the case of the back, its training is complete, which is why experts recommend swimming for those who suffer from their backs.

3. Watch your weight

Being overweight directly affects your back and your health in general. The point is that, by weighing more than you should, your back supports extra weight and this can affect it. That’s why those who are overweight suffer from back problems. To avoid this, exercise and eat a balanced diet.

4. Beware of stress

Excessive worry also affects the back and creates other physical and health problems, as described by Bezzia. Muscle contractions caused by stress affect the back. That is why it is important to have time to relax, rest, and clear our minds with some hobby.

5. Rest in your job

If your job consists of spending time sitting at a desk or standing, you should rest from time to time and change your posture. If you are sitting, get up from time to time and do some stretching. If you work standing up, sit down and move around.

If the back problem becomes more serious, do not hesitate to visit a specialist to evaluate the situation. A medical examination will determine the type of treatment you should follow, all to improve your state of health.

If your back pain is severe or does not improve after three days, you should call a health care professional. You should also seek medical attention if you have back pain after an injury.

Treatment for back pain depends on what is causing it and what kind of pain you have. It can include hot or cold packs, exercise, medications, injections, supportive treatments, and sometimes surgery.

With information from laopinion

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: