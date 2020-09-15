According to the latest US News & World Report ranking published today, several Florida universities are among the top 100 public universities in the country.

According to the Miami Herald, report, the University of Florida at Gainesville was tied with the University of California at Santa Barbara in 6th place among the best public universities in the country, according to the ranking.

School officials say this is the fourth consecutive year that UF has risen in the ranking of public universities, advancing from No. 14 in 2017. It also jumped from No. 50 to No. 30 on US News’ list of National Universities, which includes both public and private institutions.

Florida State University in Tallahassee was tied for 19th place on the list of best public schools with the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The University of South Florida in Tampa was also tied for 46th place and the University of Central Florida in Orlando was tied for 77th.

Florida International University was tied for 95th place among public universities and was the only school in Florida to make the top 10 list for the “Best International Undergraduate Business Program”. It entered at 2nd, followed by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton on 14th. The University of South Carolina was 1st.

Most national universities in the top 50 remained relatively stable and none moved dramatically up or down. Of the schools in the top 50, the University of Miami experienced the greatest jump from a tie at 57th to a tie at 49th, with Northeastern University in Massachusetts.

In this 2021 ranking, Princeton University is again number one among the national universities, and Williams College is again number one among the national liberal arts universities.

The 36th edition of the report evaluated more than 1,400 colleges and universities on 17 indicators of academic quality. The data used in the rankings were from pre-pandemic student and faculty groups.

“Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them,” said Kim Castro, editor and content director of US News in a press release.

