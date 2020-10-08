One Loch Ness monster hunter noted that he captured an image of the beast by sonar, giving the “most convincing” evidence that the creature exists.

The image was captured by Loch Ness cruise director Ronald Mackenzie while patrolling a catamaran on Wednesday afternoon.

If the image is correct, it could mean that the monster is about 33 feet long, although one expert said it could be just a school of fish.

Mackenzie, 49, said, “We were halfway to Invermoriston, where we turn around. The water is 620 feet deep there (…) The passengers were very excited because we had just seen a sea eagle, but then I saw something more striking in the sound,” he said.

Sonar expert Craig Wallace said the image was “100% genuine,” the Daily Record reports.

In the opinion of Nessie’s observer, Steve Feltham, he described the sonar image as the “most convincing” evidence he had seen that the legendary creature really existed. “I definitely think Nessie is an animal. I think we’re getting closer to finding the answer,” he said.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Registry has accepted eight sightings so far this year.

In June of last year, a sonar image intended to show that the monster was captured by Captain Mike Bell.

