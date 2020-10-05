Thousands of Facebook users were moved by Cruz, a pit bull dog that was petted for the first time. His reaction was so emotional that it caused a sensation on the social networks, as reported by depor.

The website wamiz points out that the dog was rescued in 2015 by a shelter in the city of San Bernardino, California (United States). As he had lived on the street without receiving affection from anyone, he was afraid to see people, so he was always very defensive.

As expected, he was considered aggressive, and it seemed unlikely that anyone would decide to adopt him. However, a volunteer at the shelter, named Maria Sanchez, did not want the dog to be left with that image and decided to show that all he needed was love.

In a video she posted on her Facebook page (Maria Sanchez presents the pups of SBC Shelter), exactly on July 16, 2015, she started talking to the pitbull with a lot of love to try to get his attention. Several seconds passed and the dog started to move his tail, and then looked at her as if he was waiting for someone’s love. Later, the same clip that went viral on the social network showed that the dog lowered his defense and approached the woman’s hand, who caressed him. The animal was very happy. He had stopped being aggressive.

The website stated that fortunately the pit bull was adopted by another woman named Vanessa, who decided to give him the family and care he should always have had. Thousands of users from different parts of the world were moved when they heard Cruz’s story.

