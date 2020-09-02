Even with the most vibrant chapter of La Casa de Papel, we had not been so dumbfounded.

Although no one would doubt that Miguel Herrán is one of the most beautiful and hottest actors of the moment, he didn’t always believe it.



LCDP’s Rio has opened up about the struggle it has waged to accept its body. He also revealed that he suffered from bigorexia, a disorder that made him addicted to the gym, and that, despite achieving great musculature, he did not feel satisfied.



By becoming a world star, his personal appreciation has also changed, and he is now not afraid to show himself.

During an interview with Men’s Health Spain in 2019, Miguel not only talked about how he maintains his muscular figure but also pointed out that it has been a difficult road to acceptance: “I have been an obsessive, I have had bigorexia, I looked thin weighing 80 kilos. Now, at 67, I look perfect. I know I don’t have a spectacular figure, that my biceps are shortened or that my bibs are irregular, but I like what I see.

Bigorexia is not necessarily related to eating; it has to do with obsessive concern for the figure and distortion of the body schema.

