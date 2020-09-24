A macaw interrupted a soccer practice in Brazil to land on one of the players in midfield.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The Brazilian soccer player, Bruna Benites, was in a practice of the feminine selection of Brazil in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

“I was in midfield, I looked forward and saw it coming towards me. I turned around and thought it was going to happen. But then I realized that it landed on my shoulder, and since I knew she was quiet, I stayed there,” the young woman said.

Finally, with the help of the physical trainer, Fabinho, it was possible to chase away the bird, which continued its flight and left the field.

Faced with this unexpected fact Benites pointed out that it could be an act of good luck “it is a bird that appears frequently here, but I think that standing on someone is the first time. That’s lucky, it was a really great scene. It’s a privilege, I’m going to play the lottery”.

With information from Diario de las Américas

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

