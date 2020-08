Shame on you JetBlue for harassing me and kicking me off with my 6 children because my 2 year old wouldn’t cooperate and wear a mask. jetBlue InFlight CREWmembers your crew members were nothing but bully’s and treated me and my family inhumanly. You have traumatized my children and me for life and in fact violated Jetblue Air written policy posted on you’re website stating that young children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt. This was also announced on the loudspeaker on the plane but nonetheless your flight attendants still harrased me and kicked me off the plane. Thank goodness for airlines like UnitedAirlines who were caring and understanding.

Posted by Chaya Bruck on Wednesday, August 19, 2020