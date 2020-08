View this post on Instagram

"I've logged hundreds of thousands of miles the last couple of years on American. I took this predeparture photo at MIA en route to LAX this July. From the moment I stepped back on board after months on the ground, I thought the crew did a great job with the new safety procedures, while providing amazing service as always." —Blake Whealy, @bwhealy, Los Angeles #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay