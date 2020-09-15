To make the social network more accessible, Twitter is developing tools to add automatic subtitles to videos and audios. They will be available in early 2021, according to elnacional

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

In its blog, the social network stated that “serving the public conversation means continually taking steps to make Twitter more accessible, from what we create to the internal programs and policies we implement globally, and this must include people with disabilities.”

Twitter also announced that it is developing two new teams: The Accessibility Center for Excellence and the Accessibility Experience Team.

The Accessibility Center for Excellence will set goals, drive progress, consult, and partner with business groups to help make different aspects of Twitter more accessible.

In turn, the Accessibility Experience team will work within the organization to develop or optimize products and tools to promote greater service accessibility.

In a statement, Twitter noted that “we have partnered with outside groups and will be collecting feedback from people with disabilities through interviews, surveys, and remote usability studies of new prototypes in the coming months.”

Other new features that stand out in the social network are the fixed tweets and trend descriptions to explain why a topic becomes a trending topic on the platform.

Users of the web version of Twitter and its mobile app, both iOS and Android, will be able to observe the fixed tweets to give immediate context as to why something is a trend.

With information from elnacional

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

