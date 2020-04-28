Ayudas de alimentos en el sur de Florida: Conozca dónde y cuándo las entregan
La demanda de ayudas para alimentación continúan aumentando con el pasar de la cuarentena, por esta razón organizaciones sin fines de lucro, gobiernos estatales y locales están trabajando para ayudar a los floridanos del sur a afrontar la crisis.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
La ayuda llega de organizaciones como Feeding South Florida, Farm Share Foods, United Way of the Florida Keys, quienes diariamente proporcionan una generosa respuesta a las familias.
A continuación una lista con los sitios de distribución de alimentos en Miami-Dade y Broward esta semana:
Miami-Dade
Miércoles 29 de abril
9 a.m. en Elizabeth Virrick Park (3255 Plaza Street, Coconut Grove, 33133). Esta es una distribución drive-thru de Farm Share. Se entrega una bolsa por adulto en el automóvil, con un límite de tres adultos por automóvil. No se permiten caminatas. Use la entrada de la calle Hibiscus.
9 a.m. en el Parque de la Reserva Aérea Homestead (27401 Southwest New York Avenue, Homestead, 33032). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la maleta cuando sea su turno.
Jueves 30 de abril
9 a.m. en el Centro Joseph Caleb (5400 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami, 33142). Esta es una distribución drive-thru de Farm Share. Los alimentos se darán por orden de llegada hasta agotar existencias.
10 a.m. en el Centro de Esperanza de la Iglesia de la Profecía de Dios (10331 Southwest 179th Street, Miami, 33157). Esta es una distribución drive-thru de Farm Share. Los alimentos se darán por orden de llegada hasta agotar existencias.
9 a.m. en Amelia Earhart Park (401 East 65th Street, Hialeah, 33013). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la cajuela cuando sea su turno.
9 a.m. en Mater Academy (7901 Northwest 103rd Street, Hialeah Gardens, 33016). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la cajuela cuando sea su turno.
Broward
Miércoles 29 de abril
10 a.m. en el Sunrise Tennis Club (9605 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise, 33351). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la cajuela cuando sea su turno.
9 a.m. en Christian Life Center (2699 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, 33309). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la cajuela cuando sea su turno.
Jueves 30 de abril
9 a.m. en el Lauderhill Sport Park (7500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, 33313). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida. Permanezca en su automóvil y abra la cajuela cuando sea su turno.
Viernes 1 de mayo
9:30 a.m. en Quiet Waters Park (401 Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach, 33442). Este es un sitio drive-thru dirigido por Feeding South Florida.
