Ayudas de alimentos en el sur de Florida: Conozca dónde y cuándo las entregan

“One of our core values is to ‘do the right thing,’” says Ryan Whitman, General Manager of Wawa Coral Springs, which had a postponed opening due to COVID-19. Now, up to ten people from their team volunteer at Feeding South Florida daily. “When you are fortunate to be able to purchase food, you want to give back and help. Seeing the impact we’re making keeps us coming back,” he shared. Thank you to @wawa for their ongoing support – for volunteering at our warehouse, providing meals to our staff at #FeedingPalmBeachCounty, serving on our Board of Directors, and donating throughout the year. Your commitment helps us continue #FeedingSouthFlorida! *Image taken in early April, before CDC requirement for masks.