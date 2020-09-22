Cuban American Judge of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Barbara Lagoa, would be on President Donald Trump’s list of candidates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Lagoa was nominated by Trump to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in November 2019 and was previously the first Hispanic woman and the first Cuban American to serve on the Florida state Supreme Court, Univision reported.

If appointed to the highest court in the United States, she would be the second Hispanic to take office, after Judge Sonia Sotomayor, who was nominated in 2009 by President Barack Obama.

Barbara Lagoa is 52 years old and before becoming a judge of the Florida Supreme Court, a position she held for less than a year, she was a judge for more than a decade in different courts of intermediate appeal in that state.

Lagoa was born in Miami in 1967 and grew up in the city of Hialeah. She first studied at Florida International University, FIU, where she graduated with honors. Also, she received her law degree from Columbia University Law School in 1992.

She was part of the group of lawyers who pro bono represented the family of Elian Gonzalez in Miami in the famous custody case of the 5-year-old boy who was found alone on a raft from Cuba, a few miles from Fort Lauderdale.

The nomination of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court has created controversy since the news of the judge’s death in Washington, D.C.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

