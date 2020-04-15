Bella Hadid presume su hermosa figura durante la cuarentena (fotos)

Bella Hadid presume su hermosa figura durante la cuarentena (fotos)

La modelo Bella Hadid sorprendió a sus seguidores con las originales fotografías que se realizó en su hogar durante la cuarentena.

Por Redacción MiamiDiario

Bella Hadid, que está acostumbrada a cambiar de aspecto cada vez que se sube a una pasarela y se pone a las órdenes de un diseñador esta vez decidió recrear un escenario casero para sus fotos.

Las imágenes muestran una hermosa composición con pocos objetos, en donde se destaca la silueta de la joven acompañada con un jarrón de flores.

¿Será que la modelo estadounidense quiso demostrar que es una artista completa y que su cuerpo lo utiliza como una plataforma para que todas sus emociones e inquietudes sean mostradas?.

 

View this post on Instagram

Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways … last thing …not new news but… wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 

 

 

Con información de El Farandi

 

