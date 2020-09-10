The couple’s happiest day ended grotesquely, with the intervention of the police and an open investigation by the authorities to clarify the facts, after a pitched battle.

As seen in the images of a video that captured the moment of the pitched battle in which the link became, several assistants are lying on the ground who are unconscious, RT reported.

Also, the bride is seen, even in her dress, punching cleanly with another person.

The images, shared by a Reddit user and which have become viral on the internet, were collected last Friday at Penla Rugby Club, near Swansea, South Wales.

There is not much data to date, but, as the Internet user explained, no one was seriously injured, and he also assured that the guests seen on the floor are victims of alcohol. Furthermore, he indicates that the altercation occurred once the wedding ceremony was over.

“We received a call reporting disturbance on the playing fields near Penlan Rugby Club at 11:35 pm on September 4th. The officers attended and investigations are ongoing,” reported the Welsh Police.

For its part, the rugby club where it all happened stands out: “We are aware of a video that is circulating, last night at the club. After finishing a wedding ceremony, there was a fight outside the club. It was a private act, and no one affiliated with the club was involved,” wrote the entity in a statement.

