It’s Breast Cancer Month, and Broward Medical Center has managed to create a new way to bring ordinary citizens closer to a problem that costs lives every year.

Visitors to Broward Medical Center are greeted by a large inflatable tent, which allows them to see breast cancer in three dimensions as they enter. It is not the same to see an exam as to be in the middle of a tumor.

It is estimated that 268,600 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the United States this year and 62,930 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in situ. It is estimated that 42,260 deaths (41,760 women and 500 men) will occur from breast cancer this year, according to CancerNet figures.

The good news is that the average 5-year survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer is 90% and the 10-year survival rate is 83%. Hence the importance of early detection of the disease.

As CBSMiami‘s report points out, an inflatable breast at Broward Medical Center is giving people an important lesson about breast cancer.

“These displays are very important to bring about education so that people can know exactly what their breast tissue on the inside looks like. And when we’re doing screening mammograms, exactly what we are seeing and seeing what normal tissue is versus abnormal tissue,” said Pia Delvaille with Broward Health.

Delvaille maintains that monthly self-exams are essential for early detection, which is why it is so important for people to visit the exhibit to educate themselves.

“The importance here is to bring up awareness and the importance of knowing what inside your breast looks like,” she said. “To teach them what screenings they need to go through and how to take care of themselves.”

A cancer survivor believes “everybody should come through here.”

