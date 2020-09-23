La cantante Camila Cabello no ha estado muy activa en las redes en los últimos meses. Solo ha publicado algunas imágenes de ella o avances de su música. Pero finalmente reapareció en su cuenta de Instagram con un contenido que encantó a sus fans, según reportó laopinion
Por Redacción Miami Diario
En un video que ella misma grabó, la cantante aparece en un parque, usando un sexy top de color negro con el que dejó al descubierto su abdomen. Dando vueltas y sonriendo feliz a la cámara, Camila hace también un saludo a todos sus fans.
View this post on Instagram
Every single of one of us is needed in this world. You reading this.. we need you. We need your unique light, your imperfect but authentic way of shining, your story, your struggles, your insecurities, your mountains that you climbed, the ones you’re climbing, and the ones you think you’re not ready to climb, your messiness, your best shot, your rawness, your YOUNESS. We don’t need you when you’re perfect, we need you NOW. As you are. It is a miracle to be born at this moment in time, to be on this strange, miraculous planet with all the questions that we just can’t answer about why we are here – you, as you are, have something to contribute to this planet, so that maybe it (or your household, your neighborhood, or your classroom) can be just a little bit better because you are here. Don’t play small. It doesn’t serve you, and you can probably feel that. But also… it doesn’t serve.. anybody. Don’t deprive this world of your story, of your YOU-NESS. Give us your gifts, give us your light, take up space, take your power back. The world needs you to be YOU.
Un dato curioso es que en su publicación, Camila Cabello escribió un largo mensaje lleno de pensamientos positivos, en el que se destaca lo siguiente: “Cada uno de nosotros se necesita en este mundo. Tú, que estás leyendo esto…te necesitamos. Necesitamos tu luz única, tu imperfecta pero auténtica forma de brillar, tu historia, tus esfuerzos, tus inseguridades, las montañas que escalaste, las que estás escalando, y la que piensas que no estás listo para escalar”.
Empieza a comentar en www.helloforos.com