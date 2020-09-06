South Florida officials are concerned about the apathy of the area’s residents in the face of the 2020 Census, with just over half of the households responding to the national survey.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Telemundo that so far only 52% of Miami homes have completed the 2020 census, “unfortunately not enough.

The results of the large national survey determine the future distribution of federal resources in state and local governments.

He cites as an example that the federal government sent direct assistance to cities with populations of 500,000 or more. According to the last census, Atlanta, with a population of 506,000 people, received $88 million. While Miami, with a population of 468 thousand, did not receive funds except through the county.

“We lost over $80 million in direct payments that could help with leases and small business mortgages,” said Suarez.

Suarez said he knows of people who have not responded out of fear, “but you should know that the federal government has indicated that immigration status is not a question in the census. The federal government has already confirmed that.

He invited citizens to participate in the 2020 Census by logging on to 2020census.gov. It is very easy to participate. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call in Spanish at 1-844-468-2020. You have until September 30th.

You may also be interested in