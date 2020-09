View this post on Instagram

On Saturday, September 19th, Pongo, an 11 year old reticulated giraffe was immobilized for a series of procedures that were necessary to improve his quality of life which had experienced significant decline over the last several weeks. Standing over 16 feet tall and weighing close to 2,000 pounds, he had been suffering from severe lameness that had significantly restricted his mobility and was making it difficult for him to go through day-to-day activities without debilitating pain despite receiving medications to help manage his discomfort. Because of a giraffe’s extraordinary anatomy and size, the greatest challenge was safely immobilizing Pongo and keeping him under anesthesia while maintaining his vital signs at a healthy level. Generally speaking, adult giraffes are considered to be one of the most challenging animals to anesthetize and death as a result of not being able to recover from anesthesia is a serious risk. For this reason, the decision to immobilize Pongo was challenging but necessary because without being able to perform the procedures prescribed, euthanasia may have had to be considered. The procedure was managed by Zoo Miami veterinarians, Dr. Marisa Bezjian, Dr. Gaby Flacke, Dr. Gwen Myers and Dr. Rodney Schnellbacher. In addition, Dr. Beth Hammond and Dr. Alan Glassman from Lion Country Safari joined Lauren Hinson from the Brevard Zoo and Steve Foxworth, Andrea Widdifield and Maddie Munns from the Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program in Colorado, all of whom were supported by members of the Zoo Miami Animal Health and Animal Science teams. X-rays revealed that Pongo did have two different fractures in his feet. He received laser therapy and was fitted for custom shoes that were successfully attached to his rear feet. The shoes are designed to immobilize and support the recently fractured foot while helping to balance the opposing foot. Today, Pongo has made a full recovery from his anesthesia and has been reunited with the rest of the herd. Video: @ronmagillconservation