View this post on Instagram

Harry recounts what resilience means to him and to young people who live or are affected by HIV, which he supports via Sentebale, during the opening ceremony of the AIDS 2020 conference @sentebale #princeharry #dukeofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #archie #archieharrison #sussexfamily #sentebale #aids2020 #hiv