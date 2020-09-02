Twenty-three years after Lady Di’s death there is still so much literature around her that it is sometimes difficult to distinguish what is real from the romanticization of her history.

That’s why there are still numerous loose ends to how his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II really was, Vanitatis reported.

Forced by the events and the popular fervor after the death of her daughter-in-law, she had to face the public and acknowledge her figure and her legacy.

It was a live speech from Buckingham’s balcony the day before the funeral, and the British sovereign said she spoke “from the heart, as a queen and as a grandmother” of an “exceptional human being” whom she admired and respected for her commitment to others, her energy and her devotion to her two children.

Almost five years later, it is still a mystery, but between the two there were enough ties (the queen had known Diana of Gales since she was a child) to consider that it was a painful loss for Prince Charles’ mother, who also had to live with stoicism the scandals of her first-born, especially when the blushing private conversations she had with Camilla Parker Bowles were disclosed, in which, among other things, she said she wanted to be his tampon. These tapes were recorded in 1989 when he had already been married to the Princess of Wales for eight years and were released in 1992.

Now that the word ‘story’ has become so fashionable, we must say that at the time of her death it was she who had succeeded in having hers imposed so that Elizabeth II was regarded with suspicion and distrust by public opinion, which saw in Lady Diana Spencer a victim of her husband, of the institution and even of a plot to end her life.

Theory, by the way, fed by Mohammed Al-Fayed, father of her boyfriend, Dodi, with whom she died in the tunnel of the bridge of Alma in Paris, and which some still do not completely reject today.

Lady Di was by no means a stranger when she became related to the Windsors and complied with the canons to make her the protagonist of a fairy tale in the collective imagination.

She was apparently a more suitable candidate to be the wife of the future king of the United Kingdom than Camilla Parker Bowles, a divorced mother of two, so she initially had the approval of the British sovereign, although she was aware of the difficulties this position entailed for a woman in her early twenties who had only worked in a kindergarten.

