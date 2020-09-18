Sometimes, when we are looking to lose weight, we tend to focus much more on what we eat and not so much on what we drink. However, drinks also have a significant impact on our diets, indicating that we may not be making the best choice.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

While some of them are easy to identify (like the famous cinnamon drinks that help you lose weight), there are many others that even if they seem healthy, can affect your weight loss process more than you think.

That’s why we have decided to list some of the drinks that you should consume in moderation or avoid completely and thus, reach your ideal weight easily.

Juices and smoothies

Let’s face it! How many times have we not believed that these types of drinks are completely healthy?

Well, although in one part they are because they are composed of natural ingredients, making the wrong combination or drinking them in large quantities can hurt you more than you think.

If you love to drink them because of their practicality, it is best to balance them by taking into account the portion of fruits and vegetables you should consume each day, and the glass size allowed for your diet. And yes, you should also rule out adding toppings such as whipped cream, chocolate chips, or any other excess sugar.

Cocktails and alcoholic drinks

We know, sometimes it seems impossible not to include them when you are in a meeting, but both the excess sugar and the empty calories provided by the famous cocktails and alcoholic drinks can affect your goals if you are trying to lose weight.

That doesn’t mean you can’t include them from time to time, but you should be very aware of the amount and type of drink you choose.

Light sodas

We are sorry to say it, but that zero-calorie soda you like so much is not saved from being discarded from the rigorous diets.

The reason? They still have artificial sweeteners that, being much sweeter than any other type of natural drinks -make them seem almost tasteless-, create the need to prefer foods with much more sugar.

And well… we know the rest of the story… goodbye diet!

Source: Glamour

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in:

How does internal ventilation affect the spread of coronavirus

Facebook removed accounts that sought to influence public opinion in Latin America

Good news! New life saving symptom of covid discovered at University of Miami