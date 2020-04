Estos son los artistas y sus obras que se han vuelto populares durante la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Tell us about the first time you saw an Edward Hopper painting. We’ll go first… ⠀ ⠀ “The first time I saw Hopper was in art history 101. Seeing it in the context of Post Impressionism coming right before in the syllabus was exciting. While abstraction is engaging to the viewer, Hopper’s painting gave me the opportunity to think about the story told rather than trying to determine what was in the composition.” – Jennifer Patton, EHH Executive Director ⠀ ⠀ Edward Hopper, 1882-1967, Room in Brooklyn, 1932, Oil on canvas, 29 1/8 x 34 in., Museum of Fine Arts Boston, The Hayden Collection—Charles Henry Hayden Fund