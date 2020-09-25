It seems that challenges that carry an optical illusion are the favorites of users today and this viral challenge is not lacking.

The viral challenge was published on the Optics4kids website and has caused thousands of Internet users to lose patience by not finding the answer, Depor reported.

The image is a Kanizsa triangle without any visible secret and that, at first impression, seems to see two triangles: one up and one down.

Before presenting you with the complete image, it is worth saying that Kanizsa’s triangle is an optical illusion described by the Italian psychologist Gaetano Kanizsa for the first time in 1955. It is elaborated to trick the brain into thinking that the objects that are grouped together form a white equilateral triangle, but the truth is different.

The next visual challenge became a trend in different countries and has already baffled millions of Internet users. The goal is only to get the exact number of triangles in the image, but this particular picture hides an optical illusion that makes it almost impossible to find the precise amount of these geometrical figures.

Answer

Nothing yet? You didn’t get it done? Don’t worry or feel bad. It’s completely normal, as these challenges require a lot of time and patience to be solved.

If you were not part of the select group of geniuses who have managed to meet this challenge, don’t worry, we invite you to see the solution and share it with your friends.

As you can see in the image, there is no triangle. The photo is only composed of shapes, grouped in such a way that they cause an effect known as subjective or illusionary outline. “Actually, there are only 3 v and 3 shapes that look like Pac-Man,” says the website that published this viral challenge.

