Currently, many people who live in the United States, Mexico, Spain, among other countries in the world, go to social media to watch fun content, but they also do it to solve some challenges.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

In fact, one of them went viral on Facebook because it consists of finding a dog in a park photo, Elcomercio reported.

The image we are talking about in this article was initially published on Twitter; however, soon after it was circulated, it ended up reaching more platforms, becoming a trend.

In the photo, you can see that the set is a park, a place where a dog went to distract itself for a while and ended up hiding.

At first sight, it is tough to identify where the animal is, but the same author of the challenge said that doing so will steal a smile.

This is how she ended up convincing thousands of Twitter and Facebook users to participate.

Many people eventually pointed out that they found the curious dog. While for some the task was not very complicated, for others it was, as they had to check every detail. There were even those who considered that there was more than one animal in the picture, which led them to get confused.

The concrete thing is that the viral challenge is a success both on Twitter and Facebook. Do you dare to participate? In times of coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19), this challenge is an ideal exercise to distract you at home and challenge your loved ones.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: