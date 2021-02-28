En el último día del Workday Championship en The Concession en Bradenton, Florida, los golfistas de la PGA (y fanáticos al azar en todas partes) se vistieron de rojo y negro, habituales colores de Tiger Woods, para honrar a la leyenda del golf.

Woods se está recuperando de una fuerte cirugía en sus piernas tras un accidente automovilístico que sufrió hace unos días.

Es habitual en él vestir de rojo desde que era un adolescente. Jugó golf universitario en Stanford y también terminó vistiendo de rojo. Continuó la práctica por superstición y es difícil discutir con 15 campeonatos importantes.

Aquí hay un vistazo a algunos de los atletas y fanáticos que apoyaron a Woods vistiendo su color característico de los domingos.

.@ANNIKA59 tees off in the final round @GainbridgeLPGA. She’s wearing Sunday red and black to show her support for friend @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/TugPZcwTGh

— Amy Rogers (@TheAmyRogers) February 28, 2021