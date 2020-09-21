Good news came from Israel for all those who wear glasses. Scientists at Bar-ILan University are creating drops that correct nearsightedness and farsightedness. Here’s the scoop!

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

A group of researchers from Israel’s Bar-ILan University created drops to correct vision problems, UNAM Global reported.

Research indicates that it is predicted that by 2025, 70% of the young population could be nearsighted due to the use of electronics, cell phones, and other devices.

That was the reason for this research. To create something that improves vision.

This is how the nano-drops were born. A medicine that would correct the cornea’s refractive index (a condition that creates farsightedness and nearsightedness).

How it works

Using an app on your cell phone, you can measure your eyesight and know what deficiencies you have. Another app will send laser pulses to the eye creating a mark in the spaces to be corrected. Finally, eye drops containing non-toxic protein nanoparticles are applied, which work on the marked parts.

A seemingly simple advance that would save laser surgeries to correct eyesight errors. It would also make it possible to stop wearing glasses.

They are still in the experimental phase. Possibly, in 2021, it will be tested on humans.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

