Thanks to her lush curves, sensual lips, and seductive attitude, Lana Rhoades continues to gain millions of followers. The 23-year-old is considered a sexy bombshell, according to emisorasunidas

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

On this occasion, the adult film actress played her part by sharing a couple of images where she appears standing in a Jacuzzi while letting her attributes be admired in black lingerie.

As expected, his fans pronounced themselves in the networks: “Beautiful,” “Spectacular lights,” “Super sexy,” “That face should be from Hollywood, change your life,” were some of the comments.

One thing to consider is that despite the praise, Rhoades was also full of criticism because many added that since having her breast implants removed, she has lost a lot of weight and no longer looks “sexy.

“You’ve lost a lot of weight, and your curves are gone,” “It’s okay to remove the implants you don’t need them, but they’re too thin,” “You’ve lost all your sensual curves,” were other comments.

The important thing is that Lana Rhoades doesn’t care about those comments, and in previous days, she also left everyone speechless by showing up with tight shorts and a low-cut top.

With information from emisorasunidas

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

