A California man sued Starbucks because they burned his penis and genitals, among other parts of his body, with a tea.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Tommy Piluyev went to the famous cafeteria for two glasses of Honey Citrus Mint tea. He bought them at a Starbucks drive-through in Roseville, and accidentally, one of the drinks ended up spilling into his body, according to La Opinion.

In his lawsuit, he detailed: “When the employee went to the window of the vehicle to hand Mr. Piluyev the second cup, the cup lost its lid, which was supposed to be sealed on the edge of the cup. For that reason, the hot tea was spilled on the plaintiff’s hand.”

As if that were not enough, when Piluyev took the glass and the water spilled, the container touched the window and spilled on his hands, stomach, and pelvic area. “Covered with boiling tea and unable to open the door to escape because it was near the access window,” says the complaint.

Piluyev quickly got out of the drive-through to park elsewhere so he could take off his wet pants. After feeling a lot of heat, he went to a hospital.

There, the specialists assured that he had “partial-thickness burns with blisters on the lower left abdomen, thighs, penis, testicles, peritoneum, and buttocks.”

Now, he is recovering at home.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: