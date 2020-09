View this post on Instagram

Our County’s move to Phase 2, announced by @govrondesantis, lifts a roadblock that prevented us from taking steps to reopen schools. With guidance from medical experts & the School Board, we're optimistic that we'll be able to make an announcement prior to Sept. 30, as planned. Our schools will have additional health and safety protocols in place ahead of students returning. As we previously shared, there will be choice in our District for those parents who opted to continue remote learning during Phase 2. #MDCPSReopening