PRE-ORDER TODAY Presenting the launch of our Buckingham Palace gin. The spirit has a unique royal origin, with many of its citrus and herbal notes sourced from botanicals gathered in the Buckingham Palace Gardens. Lemon verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace, which span 16 hectares and provide a habitat for 30 species of bird and over 250 species of wild flower. For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon. #buckinghampalacegin #ginandtonic #gin #buckinghampalacegardens #buckinghampalace Shop with us at www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk