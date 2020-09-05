El príncipe Harry se declara feminista y Buckingham se aterra con esta declaración. Muchos creen que este comentario se debe la fuerte influencia que Meghan ejerce en él.
Redacción MiamiDiario
Hace poco Meghan Markle fue entrevistada por la reconocida periodista feminista, Gloria Steinem, durante su encuentro reveló que el príncipe Harry se declara feminista, así lo dio a conocer Glamour.
No conforme con dar esa declaración, la actriz de Hollywood remató su comentario afirmando: ¡Y lo mejor de todo es que quiere enseñarle a Archie cómo seguir sus pasos!
De esa forma Meghan volvió a incomodar a los Royals. Ya que la familia real británica es muy conservadora. Al conocer las declaraciones de la ex actriz de Suits … ¡Buckingham se aterró!, pero ya no pueden hacer nada. Solo observar…
Meghan Markle y la feminista Gloria Steinem
La historia de este comentario comenzó cuando la duquesa de Sussex aceptó ser entrevistada por la reconocida periodista e ícono feminista: Gloria Steinem.
Como suele suceder, Harry estaba acompañó a su esposa y estaba tras bastidores escuchado la entrevista. Al parecer el príncipe de 35 años decidió no robarle protagonismo a la actriz estadounidense.
Pero Meghan decidió hacer ese comentario que seguramente afectó a los Royals.
Gloria Steinem le preguntó a Meghan Markle, “¿Es posible ser feminista, masculino y hombre al mismo tiempo?”.
La respuesta de la californiana de 39 años fue:
“¡Como mi marido! Miro a nuestro hijo y qué ejemplo tan bello es que él pueda crecer con un padre que se siente tan cómodo describiéndose a sí mismo como feminista. No hay vergüenza alguna en luchar porque todo el mundo tenga derechos humanos fundamentales. Lo cual por supuesto incluye a las mujeres,” aseveró la Duquesa de Sussex.
Luego Meghan aseguró que Archie aprenderá a ser un hombre igual de amoroso que su padre y no temerá romper estereotipos por considerarse ‘feminista’ siendo hombre.
Cabe destacar que el príncipe Harry siempre ha luchado por la igualdad de género, la equidad y los derechos humanos.
También se conoció hace poco que Meghan y Harry participarán en un megaproyecto en Netflix.
Al respecto la actriz escribió un post en su cuenta en Instagram:
“El duque y la duquesa de Sussex fundaron una compañía de producción aún sin nombrar y firmaron un contrato de varios años con Netflix. Esta empresales pagará por hacer documentales, documentales, largometrajes, programas con guión y programación infantil. Harry y Meghan pueden aparecer en cámara en la programación de documentales. Pero ella no tiene planes de volver a actuar, según un representante”.
