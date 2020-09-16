Este lunes en horas de la noche Kanye West causó polémica en Twitter, al calificarse como el “nuevo Moisés” y comparar a la industria de la música y a la NBA con los barcos que transportaban esclavos en el siglo XVIII.

Por Redacción MiamiDiario

En un Tweet, el rapero declaró que ya no publicaría más música nueva hasta que terminara su actual contrato con Sony y Universal.

“Necesito ver los contratos de todos en Universal y Sony. No voy a ver a mi gente ser esclavizada. Estoy arriesgando mi vida por mi gente. La industria de la música y la NBA son los barcos de esclavos modernos. Soy el nuevo Moisés”, señaló.

En otro tweet que ha sido eliminado, pidió una disculpa pública a J. Cole y Drake, comparándose con el líder de la rebelión de esclavos Nat Turner.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West declaró que tiene “el mayor respeto por todos los hermanos” y añadió que “tenemos que unirnos y respetarnos mutuamente... no más disimulos en etiquetas que no nos pertenecen”.

Asimismo, West amplió sus tweets solicitando una reunión con Jay-Z, además de J. Cole, Drake y Kendrick Lamar, “No discutiremos entre nosotros mientras alguien que no conocemos en Europa recibe un pago y pone ese dinero en un fondo de cobertura”.

I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Con información de Caraota Digital

También le puede interesar

Mercado de valores cae por fuertes pérdidas del sector tecnológico

Venezolanos varados en Chile piden autorizar regreso al país

Disney World cancela fiesta de Navidad de Mickey