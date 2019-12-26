Las cuatro mejores cervecerías de Orlando

View this post on Instagram

🍺 + 🧀 = ☺️ It's the last RockPit beer and cheese pairing of the year. Treat yourself this holiday season to 5 unique beer and cheese this Sunday (12/8) at 3:30 PM. What are we serving up this go-round? From left to right you'll enjoy: 1. Garlic Chipotle Cheddar with Earl Grey English Mild (only way to get this beer before next Friday) 2. Herbs de Provence Goat Cheese with French Saison 3. Cranberry Wensleydale with Cranamite Berliner (Cranberry Sour) 4. Port Cheddar with Non Vinum Belgian Tripel 5. Cotswold with Gingerbread Amber Ale on nitro. Sign up today to reserve your spot before we sell out. The link is in our profile. Cheers!