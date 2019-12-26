Las cuatro mejores cervecerías de Orlando

Todo amante de la buena cerveza no debe dejar de disfrutar de esta bebida durante las fiestas decembrinas en las mejores cervecerías de Orlando.

A continuación cuatro lugares que prometen tener un ambiente agradable, música de calidad y una original carta para acompañar con un buen vaso de cerveza.

1. Redlight Redlight

Ubicado en 2810 Corrine Drive en Audubon Park, el pub y la cervecería es la cervecería mejor calificada en Orlando, con 4.5 estrellas de 344 reseñas en Yelp.

 

2. Rockpit Brewing

Ubicado en 10 W. Illiana St. Con 4.5 estrellas de 95 comentarios en Yelp, la cervecería ha demostrado ser un favorito local.

 

3. À La Cart

Ubicado en 609 Irvington Ave., es otra de las mejores opciones, con Yelpers dando al vendedor ambulante, cervecería y jardín de cerveza 4.5 estrellas de 111 reseñas.

 

4. Sidewing Brewing Co

Dirígete a 210 N. Bumby Ave., Suite C para disfrutar de esta bebida.

 

 

 

Con información de Click Orlando

 

 

