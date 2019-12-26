Las cuatro mejores cervecerías de Orlando
Todo amante de la buena cerveza no debe dejar de disfrutar de esta bebida durante las fiestas decembrinas en las mejores cervecerías de Orlando.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
A continuación cuatro lugares que prometen tener un ambiente agradable, música de calidad y una original carta para acompañar con un buen vaso de cerveza.
1. Redlight Redlight
Ubicado en 2810 Corrine Drive en Audubon Park, el pub y la cervecería es la cervecería mejor calificada en Orlando, con 4.5 estrellas de 344 reseñas en Yelp.
2. Rockpit Brewing
Ubicado en 10 W. Illiana St. Con 4.5 estrellas de 95 comentarios en Yelp, la cervecería ha demostrado ser un favorito local.
View this post on Instagram
🍺 + 🧀 = ☺️ It's the last RockPit beer and cheese pairing of the year. Treat yourself this holiday season to 5 unique beer and cheese this Sunday (12/8) at 3:30 PM. What are we serving up this go-round? From left to right you'll enjoy: 1. Garlic Chipotle Cheddar with Earl Grey English Mild (only way to get this beer before next Friday) 2. Herbs de Provence Goat Cheese with French Saison 3. Cranberry Wensleydale with Cranamite Berliner (Cranberry Sour) 4. Port Cheddar with Non Vinum Belgian Tripel 5. Cotswold with Gingerbread Amber Ale on nitro. Sign up today to reserve your spot before we sell out. The link is in our profile. Cheers!
3. À La Cart
Ubicado en 609 Irvington Ave., es otra de las mejores opciones, con Yelpers dando al vendedor ambulante, cervecería y jardín de cerveza 4.5 estrellas de 111 reseñas.
View this post on Instagram
This Friday, December 6 we have the opportunity to spotlight one of our favorite breweries in Florida, @arkane_aleworks. Arkane Aleworks in Largo, FL makes some killer IPAs & sours, and they were nice enough to send some over to us! . We'll be pouring the following from open 'til we sell out: . Beach Therapy: low calorie session ale collab with @oceanicsunset . Ninja Star Kisses: double dry-hopped New England IPA . Fat Clouds: double dry-hopped New England double IPA with citrus . Can't Elope: cantaloupe FL weisse (very limited amount) . The Spice is Right: cherry cinnamon FL weisse with chipotle . Lime-On Meringue: lime and vanilla FL weisse . Super Magic Carpet Ride: boysenberry limeade gose . Compulsive Flamingo: guava, passionfruit and boysenberry sour . Come try their 🔥 in a special Arkane flight or pair one with a dish from our food truck vendors. All beers will be tapped at 11:30am, so come enjoy during your lunch break (your boss can’t see that far!). . Service Animals Only. Please consider ridesharing or carpooling; Please observe all signage and respect our neighbors. if overflow parking, Einstein’s is available after 4pm. . 📷: @sipnproper . . . #thecitybeautiful #alacart #orlando #orlandofl #orlandoflorida #orlandofoodie #foodtruck #alacartorlando #milkdistrict #craftbeer #orlandocraftbeer #orlandoiswonderful #beer #orlandobeer #downtownorlando #floridabeer #beer #hazy #craftnotcrap #orlandoflorida #sourbeer #newenglandipa #arkane #arkanealeworks
4. Sidewing Brewing Co
Dirígete a 210 N. Bumby Ave., Suite C para disfrutar de esta bebida.
Con información de Click Orlando
También le puede interesar
Gemma Carrillo: Las alternativas disponibles para mejorar la educación
UniVista: El mejor regalo a poner bajo el arbolito de Navidad
Propuesta de ‘Keep Our Constitution Clean’ espera aprobación de la Corte Suprema