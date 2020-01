Las mejores fiestas del Super Bowl LIV en el sur de Florida

View this post on Instagram

@VEWTOPIA Music Festival has moved to a #BIGGER and #BETTER Venue located one block south of #SuperBowl LIV and has joined forces with @SuperFestMiami The merging of these MEGA-FESTIVALS will allow ticket-holders/attendees to not only enjoy performances from some of your favorite artists, but also ​all of the activities ​of @SuperFestMiami Live has to offer. Any previously purchased tickets will be refunded, and original ticket purchase rates will be HONORED. Any complimentary tickets will be honored at the festival gates. GET YOUR TICKETS 🎫 NOW IN BIO! If you have any additional questions or concerns, please e-mail [email protected]