It is no secret that caffeine -in its right measure- has incredible benefits, but in the case of beauty, the results are surprising, as spread by glamour.

Surely, you have heard a lot about the different ways to take advantage of it within your skin and hair care routine. Well, it’s no coincidence that coffee oil is becoming increasingly popular.

Coffee’s benefits in beauty

It really has a lot to do with the way you apply it, depending on the type of result you want to achieve. So read on, we tell you some of the advantages of using coffee in beauty, in its dense and oily version.

Reduces cellulite

Like exfoliating masks with caffeine, coffee oil is incredible for treating cellulite, with the difference that it manages to penetrate a little better between the layers of the skin.

Its large number of antioxidants and its quality of improving blood circulation greatly improves the appearance and quality of the skin.

It is an excellent anti-aging

Thanks to its high concentration of antioxidants, vitamin E, and fatty acids, it protects the skin against free radicals. This promotes the production of collagen, preventing premature aging and dull skin.

Mitigates dark circles under the eyes

Coffee is an excellent decongestant and anti-inflammatory that effectively helps to alleviate dark circles and bags under the eyes. Not for nothing is caffeine the main component of multiple anti-dark circles products!

A small dose of coffee oil is enough to make a big difference.

Moisturizes hair and stimulates growth

Caffeine is an effective inhibitor of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), an androgenic hormone present in both men and women, which weakens the hair follicle, encouraging hair loss.

Besides, by encouraging blood circulation, it can also help retain moisture, making you forget about dry, dull hair.

Preparation

Although ideally, the coffee essential oil is extracted from green or roasted brakes through a cold distillation process, it is also possible to prepare an equally effective home version.

Find out how to prepare it:

Ingredients

1 cup of olive oil, coconut, or almonds 3/4 cup of ground coffee.

Preparation (step by step)

In a jar with a lid, combine your favorite oil and add the finely ground coffee. Then, close the jar and shake it until both ingredients are perfectly mixed.

