A solution arrives directly for those who for some reason get tired of giving out the WiFi key. Even more so if it is a question of bars, restaurants, or establishments that make a bit of a waste of time in that.

But here comes the solution to those problems: A QR code that can simplify this issue of how tedious it can be to give several times the WiFi key.

Many of us know that QR codes have countless utilities; you can visit certain pages, scan data, record locations, among others.

But now you can also register the SSID and password of your home or local WiFi network so that anyone who can scan this code will immediately have a guaranteed connection.

Doing so is very simple: one of the most popular tools for creating a QR code of this type is QiFi. This is a web page where you must enter the SSID (the name of your WiFi), the encryption (usually WPA/WPA2), and the key. Once you have entered the data, press “Generate.”

QiFi will return a QR code that you can export in PNG or print out as a PDF. If you choose the second option, the file will show you the SSID, the key, and the QR code. This document, which has a somewhat bland design, can be placed somewhere visible in your establishment or home so that anyone who enters can connect with their mobile. If you feel creative, you can take the PNG and make a nice poster with some design tools.

A scanner is required to scan the QR, so be sure to check for redundancy. The iPhone has it included by default in its camera application, as well as some Android devices. If you need an app, from QiFi they recommend using Barcode Scanner. You can find it for free at Google Play.

QiFi is an open-source project. If you are interested in forking or knowing how it works, you can access all the necessary documentation on its GitHub page.

