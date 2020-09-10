Another incredible viral challenge arrives. We know that in the quarantine season many readers are looking for nourishment, for reading, for keeping up to date with what is happening in the world, but also for relaxation and distraction.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

In that sense, we bring you another of the so-called visual challenges. We will place an image, which this time are stars, of many colors and one next to the other.

The idea is that you can get in the shortest time possible four “crescent moons” that are in the image.

We’ll leave the answer a little further down in case you can’t find the four moons.

Although it seems simple, it is far from it, due to the diversity of colors and the number of stars makes it difficult for our brain to detect the moons.

The image was created by elimparcial, they assure in their note that the users who have tried it have not been completely satisfied because not all of them manage to find the complete test.

Here is the answer:

Source: elimparcial

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

