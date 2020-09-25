Enzo Virola is the name of a Golden Retriever dog, which is captivating Instagram’s social network right now.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

He is 3 years old and as a note on the VIX website says, he belongs to the Castro family who live in Texas, USA.

The canine was born with a special genetic condition, which fortunately is not dangerous: It is a somatic mutation.

What does this condition consist of? Some of the cells in the body have a modification or difference to others.

The Enzo dog is affected in that it has a completely black spot on its face, which gives a special and unique touch to this animal.

Enzo’s owners claim that they have already met other dogs of this breed with some spots like those of their pet.

Enzo’s peculiarity makes his Instagram account followed by almost 200 thousand people.

Information from VIX

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

