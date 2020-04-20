Meghan Markle hace su primera aparición en televisión luego de abandonar la vida real (video)
Meghan Markle hizo su primera aparición en televisión luego de su partida de la familia real con el Príncipe Harry para emprender su nueva vida.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
La duquesa de Sussex habló en una entrevista pregrabada en «Good Morning America» el lunes sobre el nuevo documental de Disney «Elephant», el cual narra.
Durante el programa, Markle, de 38 años, lucía informal con una camisa blanca y cabello suelto y largo mientras decía: «Estoy realmente agradecida de tener la oportunidad de ser parte de dar vida a la historia de los elefantes.
View this post on Instagram
@meghanmarkle_official 🐘❤️— Meghan has opened up about her Disneynature documentary Elephant on Good Morning America, talking about the impact she hoped the film would have. The Duchess of Sussex narrates the Disney+ exclusive about elephants in the wild and she said she hoped it would help people “realise how connected we all are.” Good Morning America shared a pre-recorded interview clip of Meghan, in which she praised elephants’ “amazing” memories and “the protectiveness of their young.”
«He tenido mucha suerte de poder tener una experiencia práctica con los elefantes en su hábitat natural. Cuando pasas tiempo conectándote con ellos y con la vida silvestre, realmente entiendes que tenemos un papel que desempeñar en su preservación y seguridad ”.
La ex actriz de «Suits», que es una entusiasta activista de los animales junto a su esposo, agregó «espero que cuando la gente vea esta película se den cuenta de cuán conectados estamos todos, y si tuviéramos más conciencia sobre los obstáculos que enfrentamos , Creo que nos cuidaríamos el uno al otro, este planeta y los animales de una manera muy diferente «.
Markle y Harry abandonaron oficialmente la vida real el 31 de marzo y con su hijo Archie, ahora viven en Los Ángeles, donde la semana pasada fueron vistos entregando comida a los necesitados de la ciudad en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
😍🐘 @meghanmarkle_official — 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 “𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭,” 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲. In support of “Elephants,” Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization working to protect the elephants living in Botswana. The film follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. A press release from Disney Plus noted that the elephants face “brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.” 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 😍 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐭?
Con información de Hola