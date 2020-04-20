Meghan Markle hace su primera aparición en televisión luego de abandonar la vida real (video)

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official 🐘❤️— Meghan has opened up about her Disneynature documentary Elephant on Good Morning America, talking about the impact she hoped the film would have. The Duchess of Sussex narrates the Disney+ exclusive about elephants in the wild and she said she hoped it would help people “realise how connected we all are.” Good Morning America shared a pre-recorded interview clip of Meghan, in which she praised elephants’ “amazing” memories and “the protectiveness of their young.”