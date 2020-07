View this post on Instagram

Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi Mandela, has passed away at the age of 59. 💔 Zindzi was the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and passed away at a Johannesburg hospital early this morning. According to the Associated Press, Zindzi came to international fame in the mid-1980s when she read a letter from her famous father rejecting the government's offer to release him from prison if he denounced the violence that was carried out by his anti-apartheid movement, the Africa National Congress. This photo of Harry and Meghan was taken when they visited The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Swipe ➡️ to see a photo of Nelson with his daughter Zindzi. May she Rest In Peace. 💫