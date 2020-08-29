Important hours pass for the future of Lionel Messi to be defined. In the absence of official information, several media and journalists have assured the following, to update how the case of the Argentinean soccer player is:

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The option that seems to still stand is the player’s exit and the destination would be clearer: Manchester City, by Pep Guardiola.

For this operation to take place, a legal problem corresponding to certain clauses of the “Lío” contract must be solved. On the one hand, Messi would be asked to arrive free to his next team, while Barcelona says it has a cancellation clause of 700 million euros and the team that wants to take him must pay it.

Nevertheless, another option has arisen, from diverse means they are spoken of an operation, where the City, would recognize that “Lío” still is part of the azulgrana institution and would be sending him the following proposal:

Send the players Gabriel Jesús, Bernardo Silva and Eric García to Barcelona, plus 100 million euros for the Argentinean star.

⚠️ El plan del Man. City para fichar a Messi consistiría de: 📝 Bernardo Silva.

📝 Gabriel Jesus.

📝 Eric García.

💰 €100M. ¿Lo aceptarían? 🗞️: Sport. pic.twitter.com/MDH8neLua3 — Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) August 27, 2020

How would he stay?

However, in the last few hours, it has become clear that there is still a possibility, expected by most Culés fans, for Messi to remain in the institution. That yes, it would be an authentic madness.

But what arrived unofficially from Barcelona is that Messi if it would be alone yes, Josep María Bartomeu, president of the painting “Blaugrana” resigns from his functions.

#ÚltimaHora 🚨🚨🚨 ¡Bartomeu asegura que dimite de manera inmediata si Leo Messi se compromete a seguir en el Barça! https://t.co/19QzFRIDR9 informa @Luis_F_Rojo — MARCA (@marca) August 27, 2020

This news from the environment azulgrana has not fallen completely well, because it would give some reason to those who think that “Messi does and undo in the institution”, plus it would be a clear example of when a player is above the club.

Si Bartomeu dimite y Messi recula, la lectura obvia será que Messi tiene todo el poder y hace y deshace a su antojo, que es precisamente lo que más le molesta escuchar al propio Messi y ante lo que siempre se ha rebelado públicamente. Por eso creo que no hay marcha atrás posible. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) August 27, 2020

In that sense, it makes this option not so clear; however, this is what has transcended from Barcelona.

Muy picante el clima en Camp Nou: un dirigente salió con su auto tras una reunión urgente y los hinchas se volvieron locos. Arde Barcelona… pic.twitter.com/P9M41bPA0R — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 25, 2020

He might talk

As a last measure, and which would be the clearest of all, there is a rumor that the Argentine himself will call a press conference and announce his decision.

🚨🚨¿CUÁNDO HABLARÁ MESSI?🚨🚨 📲 TODOS LOS DETALLES a las 15:15 en #JUGONES. 14:15 en Canarias. pic.twitter.com/zrxMFUpFCY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2020

This would be the most direct way for this whole novel to come to an end; until it does, speculation will be the order of the day.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested: