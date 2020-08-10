Con el fin de recaudar dinero para la Cruz Roja de Líbano, la actriz Mia Khalifa está subastando sus famosos lentes, según reportó rpp
Por Redacción Miami Diario
Khalifa, de origen libanés, decidió ponerse manos a la obra y aportar su granito de arena para ayudar a las víctimas de su país.
Como forma de apoyar, el pasado viernes puso en subasta sus “infames” gafas en eBay, mencionando que todo el dinero sería brindado a los cuerpos de apoyo en Beirut.
Con el pasar de las horas, la subasta ha llegado a los 98 mil dólares, luego de que se eliminara una primera subasta que llegó a los 100 mil dólares. La actriz añadirá 25 mil dólares más al monto para la donación.
The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.
La actriz indicó que “los lentes novedosos son el mejor accesorio, las firmaré (si quieres) y me llevaré una última polaroid antes de enviarlas a su nuevo hogar”..
El Ministerio de Sanidad de Líbano confirmó este sábado que 158 personas han fallecido por la gran explosión del pasado martes en el puerto de Beirut, según el último balance. La explosión, según las primeras investigaciones, fue provocada por el almacenamiento inadecuado de 2750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio en el lugar.
Just a quick recap on how Lebanese president @generalmichelaoun has handled the #beirut blast: – Silence for 14 hours – A stock photo of the Lebanese flag pulled off google, posted without a caption. @unitednations come save us. And send the ICC to investigate these “leaders”. Australia and Canada have already pledged to send aide directly to NGO’s and NOT to the Lebanese government, who doesn’t distribute any of the resources to the people. Do not donate any money to government backed organizations, that money goes directly to the politician’s pockets. Link in my bio and in my pinned story for resources to help/donate.
Un dato a considerar es que Mia Khalifa ha hablado en más de una ocasión sobre la explotación laboral que sufrió en la industria pornográfica. Este último mes, más de 1 800 000 usuarios firmaron una petición para que sus videos fueran retirados del internet, debido a que todavía son vistos en sitios web tan famosos como Pornhub.