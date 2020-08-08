La ex primera dama, Michelle Obama confesó que está atravesando un momento difícil y que estos cinco meses de confinamiento la han llevado a padecer “depresión leve”.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
En el segundo episodio de su podcast personal que se emite en Spotify “The Michelle Obama Podcast” señaló que “he tenido altibajos emocionales en los últimos cinco meses. Esos momentos en que no te sientes como tú misma eres”, ha contado en conversación con la periodista Michele Norris.
“Me despierto en medio de la noche porque me estoy preocupando por algo, o tengo pesadez (…) Estos no son, no son tiempos de satisfacción espiritualmente … Sé que estoy lidiando con alguna forma de depresión de bajo grado”, dijo Michelle.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDgiZqsAnnw/?utm_source=ig_embed
Michelle recalcó que “no es sólo por la cuarentena, sino por la lucha racial, y el solo hecho de ver a esta administración, ver su hipocresía, día tras día, es desalentador”.
Después de los comentarios de Michelle en el podcast, los fanáticos se acercaron para preguntarle a Michelle si estaba bien, así que recurrió a Instagram para publicar el siguiente mensaje.
I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first—I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country. The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all. 📸: Adam Garber @garbr
Con información de nytimes