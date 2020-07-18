View this post on Instagram

Swipe ↔ ° "In fact, Diana was very attractive and perfect by esthetic standards. Her nose was slightly left, and her face was quiet and simple, but all beauty was in her eyes, her blue eyes! " _Ghazi Al-Qusaibi, former Saudi ambassador in England. ==================================== إسحب الصّور ↔ ° " الحقيقة ان ديانا كانت جذابة جداً و مثالية حسب المقاييس الجمالية. أنفها مائل الى اليسار قليلاً، وباقي ملامحِ وجهِها هادئة، بسيطة وكانت فيها أنوثة و رقة طاغية، ولكن الجمال كلّه كان في عينيها، عينيها الزّرق! " _غازي القصيبي، السفير السعودي الأسبق في إنجلترا. . For more: → #about_lady_diana ← . #الاميرة_ديانا #ديانا_سبنسر #ليدي_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #وردة_انجلترا #ديانا_سبينسر #أميرة_الشعب #أميرة_القلوب #ديانا_أميرة_ويلز #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #أميرة_القلوب_للأبد #ديانا_الخجولة #ليدي_داي #محبي_الأميرة_ديانا #princess_diana #diana_spencer #lady_diana #princessofwales #englandrose #princess_of_people #princessdianaofhearts #ladydianaprincessofwales #princessdianaforever #people_princess #Queen_of_heart_forever #dianers