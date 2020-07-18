Nadie en la Tierra que haya visto a la princesa Diana duda que ella siempre fue la que más destacó de los Royals debido a su nobleza, carisma y elegancia. Ahora unos científicos demostraron que es… ¡Más hermosa que sus nueras!
Redacción MiamiDiario
La belleza natural de Diana enamoró a todos. Y es catalogada la royal más hermosa de la historia, destacó Vix.
Diana Spencer llegó a la Corona británica para dejar su huella. Fue la mujer más inspiradoras de la realeaa, y a pesar de su desaparición física sigue inspirando a la gente.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe ↔ ° "In fact, Diana was very attractive and perfect by esthetic standards. Her nose was slightly left, and her face was quiet and simple, but all beauty was in her eyes, her blue eyes! " _Ghazi Al-Qusaibi, former Saudi ambassador in England. ==================================== إسحب الصّور ↔ ° " الحقيقة ان ديانا كانت جذابة جداً و مثالية حسب المقاييس الجمالية. أنفها مائل الى اليسار قليلاً، وباقي ملامحِ وجهِها هادئة، بسيطة وكانت فيها أنوثة و رقة طاغية، ولكن الجمال كلّه كان في عينيها، عينيها الزّرق! " _غازي القصيبي، السفير السعودي الأسبق في إنجلترا. . For more: → #about_lady_diana ← . #الاميرة_ديانا #ديانا_سبنسر #ليدي_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #وردة_انجلترا #ديانا_سبينسر #أميرة_الشعب #أميرة_القلوب #ديانا_أميرة_ويلز #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #أميرة_القلوب_للأبد #ديانا_الخجولة #ليدي_داي #محبي_الأميرة_ديانا #princess_diana #diana_spencer #lady_diana #princessofwales #englandrose #princess_of_people #princessdianaofhearts #ladydianaprincessofwales #princessdianaforever #people_princess #Queen_of_heart_forever #dianers
El experto en belleza, el Dr. Julian De Silva, director del Centro de Cirugía Estética Facial Avanzada en Londres, realizó un análisis de la proporción áurea de algunas princesas de la realeza. Y la ganadora del rostro más perfecto y la más bella fue Lady Diana.
¿Cómo se sabe que un rostro es perfecto? Se mide la longitud y el ancho de la cara, para luego dividir los resultados. La premisa es que cuando más cercanas estén las proporciones al número 1.618 (conocido como número áureo o número de oro), más bellas son.
Después se toman medidas desde la línea del cabello en la frente hasta el punto entre los ojos. Le sigue la parte inferior de la nariz y luego termina en la barbilla. Se considera que una persona es más bella si los números son iguales.
Desde entonces, la proporción áurea ha sido utilizada por investigadores para determinar la belleza de las personas.
Lady Di
De Silva aplicó la fórmula a través de un mapeo facial computarizada y tiene cuales son las mujeres de la realeza más hermosas del siglo XX y XXI.
De acuerdo con el especialista, Diana es la más hermosa porque sacó el alto puntaje que obtuvo la forma de su cara, el ancho de su nariz, el área de su frente y las cejas. Alcanzó un 89.05%.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe ↔ ° During one of the photo sessions in the early 1990s, Princess Diana's hairdresser cut some strands and pull the rest from behind to make the hair look shorter and match the Tiara and the dress (first three pictures). The princess liked the idea and asked him to cut her hair very short. [The last photo shows the difference between Diana's hair in 1989 and 1992] =============================== إسحب الصّور ↔ ° خِلال إحدى جلسات التصوير بداية التسعينات، قام مصفف شعر الأميرة ديانا بعمَل تسريحة لتتناسب مع التاج و الفستان فقام بقصّ بعض الخصلات و شدّه من الخلف ليبدو قصيرًا (أول ثلاث صور). أُعجبت الأميرة بالفِكرة فطلبت منه قص شعرها ليصبح قصيرًا جدا. [الصورة الأخيرة توضح الفرق بين شعر ديانا في 1989 و 1992 ] . For more: → #lady_diana_hair ← . #الاميرة_ديانا #ديانا_سبنسر #ليدي_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #وردة_انجلترا #ديانا_سبينسر #أميرة_الشعب #أميرة_القلوب #ديانا_أميرة_ويلز #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #أميرة_القلوب_للأبد #ديانا_الخجولة #ليدي_داي #محبي_الأميرة_ديانا #princess_diana #diana_spencer #lady_diana #princessofwales #englandrose #princess_of_people #princessdianaofhearts #ladydianaprincessofwales #princessdianaforever #people_princess #Queen_of_heart_forever #dianers
El experto indicó que sus rasgos físicos más bajos fueron los labios, por ser un poco delgados, así como la barbilla, por ser menos clásica que las de algunas mujeres.
DaSilva aseguró: «La princesa Diana fue una ganadora muy limitada: había menos del 1% entre su puntaje y los de la reina Rania de Jordania que tuvo el segundo lugar (88.9%) y la princesa Grace (88.8%), que estaba muy cerca en tercer lugar
En cuarto lugar con el 87.4% está Meghan Markle.
La descripción que dio DaSilva es la siguente: «Meghan tiene una nariz casi perfecta, con un puntaje de 98.5 por ciento. La posición de sus ojos es exactamente la correcta y tiene una hermosa barbilla en forma de V, que es la forma que las mujeres más codician».
En quinto lugar apareció Kate Middleton, quien obtuvo un 86.8%.
La duquesa de Cambridge presume de una separación perfecta entre su nariz y labios, y un espacio fuerte entre los ojos.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos © Kensington Palace