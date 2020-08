View this post on Instagram

Introducing Atheris hetfieldi! A new Bush Viper (Viperidae: Atheris) from Bioko Island, Equatorial Guinea! The species is named in honor of James Hetfield, lead singer of Metallica! 🤘🤘🐍🤘🤘 The scientific paper can be accessed in Zootaxa website https://www.biotaxa.org/Zootaxa/article/view/zootaxa.4838.4.9 The fantastic illustration was done by Arthur C. Wandeur (https://www.instagram.com/acwandeur/) #newspecies #atheris #biodiversity #taxonomy #Zootaxa #herpetology #metallica #metallicafans #metallicafamily #heavymetal #Atherishetfieldi