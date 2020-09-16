With 10 days of virtual events including free legal support and even scholarships to pay immigration costs for those who are eligible to begin their naturalization process to become U.S. citizens, the Miami-Dade Office of New Americans (ONA) launched Miami Citizenship Week on September 11, according to telemundo51

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Under the theme of “Food, Family, and Freedom,” the Miami-Dade Office of New Americans invites the community at large to celebrate the social and economic contributions of the more than 2 million immigrants in South Florida.

According to the ONA, “the goal is to highlight the contributions of Miami’s thriving immigrant community through stories, panel discussions, and other activities while providing naturalization clinics and information on the path to citizenship.”

This week dedicated to immigrants will include a Mega Citizenship Day from September 16-19 to provide free legal support to thousands of South Florida residents to begin their naturalization process and become new U.S. citizens. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Mega Day will be held virtually, allowing applicants to participate from home. Applicants can register for free at https://www.officeofnewamericans.org/2020mega or by phone at 888-839-8682 (English and Spanish).

One fact to consider is that because the high cost of naturalization fees is one of the barriers to millions of eligible immigrants becoming citizens, the Office of New Americans is offering free scholarships that will be revealed before the Mega-Day.

The Office of New Americans defines itself as “a Miami-Dade County-wide initiative to raise awareness about the importance of citizenship. Its mission is to empower naturalization-eligible immigrants to become civically and economically involved in our communities by facilitating access to the resources they need to obtain citizenship and to thrive.”

Events Calendar

– September 14th, 6:00 p.m.: Tools for New Americans’ Financial Freedom

– September 15th, 12 p.m.: Economic Contributions of Immigrants to Miami – Panel

– September 15, 5:00 p.m.: Happy Hour with Leadership Miami

– September 16-19, 10-4 p.m.: Naturalize Now Miami, Virtual Citizenship Day

– September 17, 7:30 p.m.: New Americans in Elected Office

– September 18, 7:00 p.m.: Party

– September 18-20: Immigrant-led weekend

– September 20, 1 p.m.: New American Fund Celebration and Brunch with Celebrity Chef Demonstration

To register for events: www.officeofnewamericans.org/mcw or send a text message with “mcw” to 72572

With information from telemundo51

