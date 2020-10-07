An American driver overreacted while driving on an Orange County freeway near Orlando. At one point, he shot another driver because he thought he was going to shoot him first, according to 20minutos.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Marco Mazzetta is the Florida man who was driving with a friend when he started getting angry about the way another vehicle was driving. In the video, which he uploaded to Youtube, he sees a vehicle moving abruptly and forcing Mazzetta to stop.

Then, the vehicle stops little by little and passes by, when he takes the opportunity to take his gun out of his pants. Then, the other vehicle begins to accelerate and gets in front of Mazzetta, who points her gun at the windshield and begins to shoot, breaking it and causing the glass to jump all over the car.

The co-pilot, who was constantly telling him to relax, takes off his belt and moves away with a gesture of fear and starts saying: “You are crazy! However, the protagonist of the events assured the media that he drew his gun in self-defense because the other driver fired first.

Marco Mazzetta declared that “I am not a fan of guns; I am a fan of not being shot. I know this video doesn’t capture my best moments, but I hope that any idiot criminal with a firearm will think twice before loading and pointing a gun at someone for a traffic violation.”

For its part, the Florida Highway Patrol highlighted the danger of arguing with other drivers on the highway. “You don’t know the mentality of the other person behind the wheel, and you could get into trouble. Many people carry guns in their cars, and this can end up in someone being shot or killed,” said Officer Kim Montes.

With information from 20minutos

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: