La jueza de la Corte Suprema Ruth Bader Ginsburg murió el viernes a la edad de 87 años por complicaciones de un cáncer pancreático metastásico.

Ginsburg murió rodeada de su familia en su casa en la ciudad de Washington, se espera que se lleve a cabo un servicio de entierro privado en el Cementerio Nacional de Arlington.

En los últimos años se convirtió en una pieza importante del ala liberal de la corte, al apoyar los temas sociales más divisivos del momento, incluidos los derechos al aborto, el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo, los derechos al voto, la inmigración, la atención médica y la acción afirmativa.

A continuación algunos mensajes que emitieron legisladores locales y federales:

La comisionada de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, también emitió esta declaración: “La justicia que los americanos conocían tan bien será extrañada enormemente.

De igual forma resaltó que “la Jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg rompió las barreras y definió la grandeza de ser un jurista justo. Nunca temerosa y gigante por derecho propio, dejó su huella en nuestra democracia. Su luz brillará por las generaciones venideras!”

“La historia recordará a la Juez Ginsburg como una brillante erudita legal y defensora de la justicia”, escribió la representante Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

El Senador Marco Rubio también se hizo presenta al declarar que “aunque no estoy de acuerdo con muchas de las decisiones de la Juez Ginsburg en la corte, nunca he dudado de su impacto histórico en la corte y en nuestra nación (…) Su tiempo como jurista fue definido por su apasionado compromiso con la justicia y su intelecto de primera clase”.

A devastating loss for our country. She lifted women and all of us with her lifetime of tenacious advocacy that changed our world. May we fight on for justice in her memory. Rest in peace and power, RBG. https://t.co/QOoatbu9ll — Daniella Levine Cava (@DLCAVA) September 19, 2020

Saddened to hear of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. She was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court. Her legacy and public service to our nation will not be forgotten. My condolences to her family and colleagues. May she Rest In Peace. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) September 19, 2020

On behalf of Miami-Dade County’s 2.8 million residents, I send my condolences to the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away today. (1/2) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) September 19, 2020

I join our nation in mourning the devastating loss of Justice Ginsburg. During her nearly 3 decades of service on our nation’s highest court, she was always a steadfast defender of women’s rights, civil rights, and equality for all, becoming a true icon of justice for so many. pic.twitter.com/WdEdeSyWEa — Alcee L. Hastings (@RepHastingsFL) September 19, 2020

An unbearable loss. I am truly devastated. RBG changed the game for female empowerment and gender equality. She is an inspiration to me, and her legacy will live on through my daughter and all of our daughters. #RIPRBG — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) September 19, 2020

Even those who disagreed with many of her decisions recognize Justice Ginsburg was a woman of extraordinary intellect & an American who had a historic impact on the court & the nation. May she Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 19, 2020

Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during this time. She was a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service to her country. https://t.co/okGhwqU58D — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

