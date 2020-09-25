Después que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry revolucionaron a California con su llegada y con su mudanza a su nuevo hogar. Han hecho dinero con sus proyectos y entrevistas. Empezó a correr la noticia como pólvora que volverán al Reino Unido antes que termine el 2020. ¡Te contamos!
Redacción MiamiDiario
A pesar de lo que diga Meghan sobre no gustarle los medios de comunicación y los paparazzi. Ella sabe muy bien manejar la prensa y su popularidad mediática. Y al parecer, Harry aprendió.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow it’s exactly 2 years ago that Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding took place ❤️😍 in the run-up to this special anniversary day, a post with one of the beautiful photos of Harry and Meghan’s engagement shoot which were released in December 2017 ❤️ @meghanmarkle_official
Desde marzo, cuando llegaron a Estados Unidos, los Duques de Sussex están aprovechando al máximo su popularidad mediática en Estados Unidos, destaca La Opinion.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago, Meghan was guest editor of the British vogue September 2019 issue ❤️ @britishvogue @meghanmarkle_official — “According to Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, Meghan Markle declined the offer to be featured on the cover of the issue. Instead, the royal opted to feature fifteen powerful and impactful women on the cover. The issue titled “Forces for Change,” Michelle Obama and Dr. Jane Goodall among others.” “Entitled “Forces for Change”, the September 2019 issue highlights a cast of brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways. It was the first time a September issue of British Vogue has been co-edited. The cover has been photographed by Peter Lindbergh – his first for the magazine since September 1992 – and features 15 women from the worlds of politics, sport, and the arts, all of whom have made an inspiring impact on modern life.” —> the 16th slot, which appears as a mirror, was intended by Meghan to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too 🙌🏼❤️ @adwoaaboah @adutakech @somaliboxer @jacindaardern @thesineadburke @gemma_chan @lavernecox @janefonda @salmahayek @frankiegoestohayward @jameelajamilofficial @chimamanda_adichie @yarashahidi @gretathunberg @cturlington
No obstante, al parecer el príncipe Harry, desea volver al Reino Unido para ponerse al día con el resto de miembros de la familia real y satisfacer otros compromisos ligados a su labor solidaria.
Además aprovechan para hacer campaña contra Donald Trump, -a pesar de que Harry nunca ha votado- y apoyando las ideas socialistas de Biden.