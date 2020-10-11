All the inhabitants of Halloween Town have a terrifying aspect, being its protagonist Jack Skellington. If you think about it, the Pumpkin King at some point was a human being, but who was he really?

There are multiple theories about Jack 's life before he became the ultimate leader of Halloween Town. Some advocate Tim Burton's movie universe and believe that Jack really is the skeleton of Victor from The Corpse of the Bride.

Both have an affinity for puppies, a great knowledge of the world of the dead, and a similar appearance.

However, others have ventured to think that Jack Skellington was actually another great character that frightens us: the headless horseman.

The image of the chubby, bearded, good-looking man in the legendary red suit first circulated in the second decade of the 1800s. So Jack Skellington must have died a couple of years before this decade, a situation that fits perfectly with the life of the headless horseman.

Jack & #39;s theory as the headless horseman gains more weight when we think about the horseman's past: a Hessian soldier who helped German mercenaries during the American War of Independence (1775-1783).

This military background would explain why Jack is an experienced fighter and knows how to lead a group of people. Also, the soldier died during the war, which fits perfectly with the dates before Santa's appearance.

