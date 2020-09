View this post on Instagram

Record holders are reaching new heights in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition, especially with the towering locks of Joseph Grisamore. ⁣ ⁣ After previously trying to obtain an official record title, Joseph from Park Rapids, Minnesota (USA) is now officially on the pages of this year’s book after achieving the world’s tallest full Mohican Mohawk. ⁣ ⁣ Measuring 1.08 m (42.5 inches) in height, this lengthy hairdo can easily be spotted from a distance. ⁣ ⁣ During his time in quarantine, Joseph has been an essential worker at a healthcare facility in Minnesota and has tried to look for silver lining amid the global changes. ⁣ ⁣ One these includes becoming a Guinness World Records title holder and being featured in the 2021 book, a feat he is incredibly proud of. ⁣ ⁣ ——————————————————-⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #hair #hairstyle #haircut #hairstyles #hairstylist #haircolor #hairdresser #hairgoals #hairdo #hairfashion #hairoftheday #haircare #hairsalon #haircolour #hairdye #hairofinstagram #hairideas #hairextensions #hairs #hairinspo #hairtutorial #HAIRCUTS #hairy #hairstyling #hairvideo #hairinspiration #hairlove #hairvideos #hairbrained⁣